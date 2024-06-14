Annual Italian Street Festival returns to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An annual celebration of Italian food and culture returns to a church in the Fletcher Place neighborhood this weekend.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church is hosting its 39th annual Italian Street Festival. As is tradition, organizers will serve all kinds of pasta and other Italian delicacies.

Father Ryan McCarthy says it plays an important role every year.

“Its origins were to help raise money to build the church,” McCarthy said. “It kind of helps us do the same thing to help us stay in the church … Also helps some of the community outreach we do. It provides about a third of our income.”

Volunteers spend the week preparing the dishes including 7,000 canollis. They cut down about 375 pounds of tomatoes for bruschetta.

Kitchen lead Lisa Meister says she loves playing a part in the tradition.

“My mom unfortunately passed away about two years ago, but she was [part of] the original families,” Meister said. “Then 39 years later here we are because it is a large fundraiser for the church and that’s where our parish is definitely dedicated to helping out the community.”

The festival will also feature live music, a kid’s space with inflatable games, bocce ball, and other family activities

Admission is free. Organizers encourage festival goers to use the free parking at the Eli Lilly and Company’s lots on East and New Jersey Streets

It runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Holy Rosary Catholic Church is located at 520 Stevens Street.