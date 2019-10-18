Annual Pints for Half-Pints to raise funds for Indy school STEAM programs

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. (WISH) — The 8th annual Pints for Half-Pints takes place Friday night at the Speak Easy in Broad Ripple.

The event, which is from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. Friday, is put on by the Broad Ripple Kiwanis Club.

All of the proceeds fund STEAM programs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) in midtown Indianapolis Public Schools.

Last year the event raised $30,000.

The event features craft beer by local breweries, wine, Union Jack Pub Food Truck and BBQ from Half Liter, live music and raffle tickets.

Tickets are $30 at the door.

