Annual Spark!Fishers celebration set to get underway Tuesday

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – The annual Spark!Fishers festival starts on Tuesday. The yearly festival happens around Independence Day, but new this year is a weeklong celebration from Tuesday, June 22 through Saturday, June, 26.

The theme is Hometown Heroes, to honor the people of Fishers who have served the community and the country. The expanded, weeklong celebration will take place in Fishers’ downtown Nickel Plate District, with new ways for the community to celebrate each day with five nights of fun.

The events offered include an expanded Kids Zone and a Ferris wheel in the middle of 116th Street.

Festival lineup



Community Concert

Tuesday, June 22 from 7-9 p.m.

Kick off the Spark!Fishers celebration with a Tuesday Night Community Concert featuring The Midtown Madmen, showcasing music from the ’50s and ’60s, at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater. Admission is free and no tickets are required. Food, non-alcoholic beverages, chairs, and blankets are welcome. Outside alcohol is not permitted, but food and drink will be available for purchase on site. The Tuesday Night Community Concert Series is presented by IU Health Saxony.



Half Pint Half K & 5K Walk/Run

Wednesday, June 23 at 6:30 & 7 p.m.

Lace up your running shoes for the family-friendly 5K Walk/Run, presented by IU Health Saxony, around downtown Fishers. The race is hosted by the Geist Half Marathon & Fishers YMCA and sponsored by Community Health Network and Marathon Health. The 5K Walk/Run will depart from Fishers City Hall (1 Municipal Drive) at 7 p.m. A Half Pint Half K race will take place before the 5K at 6:30 p.m. To view a course map and register for the race, click here. Onsite registration is permitted until 6:30 p.m.



Car & Art Show

Thursday, June 24 from 6-9 p.m.

Stroll the Central Green and check out the Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show, featuring vintage and modern cars alongside 30 local artists and artisans. This event is free to attend, and no tickets are required. Car owners can register their vehicles through June 20 here.



Spin Doctors Concert – Cancelled

Friday, June 25

Representatives with the band Spin Doctors notified the City of Fishers Monday, that due to unforeseen circumstances they will not be able to perform at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (NPD AMP) in Fishers on Friday, June 25 as originally scheduled. Plans to potentially reschedule their appearance at the venue for the 2021 season are currently being worked on and additional information will be provided by the city soon.





Street Fair

Saturday, June 26 from 3-10 p.m.

Soak up the summer fun at the Spark!Fishers Street Fair around the Municipal Complex, with fun for all ages including:

Local food and drink, retail vendors, artisans and more, along with the Dining Tent sponsored by Four Day Ray Brewing.

Three entertainment stages featuring live performances throughout the day, including the main NPD AMP stage sponsored by Ed Martin Nissan and Ed Martin Toyota, the Community Stage sponsored by Aspen Creek Grill, and the Platform Stage.

A Kids Zone with bounce houses, games, face painters and more kid-friendly fun sponsored by DMC Insurance.

Roots at Spark!Fishers, a teen zone featuring a mobile skate park and dance battles with 31Svn Street Dance Academy.

Fishers Arts Council presents a new experience, Spark of Creativity. Find your creative Spark and try out introductory experiences in movement, music, fiber arts and acrylic painting.

Cool down at Heroes Hall in the City Hall Auditorium, presented by Folds of Honor, where we will honor our hometown heroes who have served our country and our community. Prepare a care package for a local hero, watch a video highlighting these hometown heroes and check out special demonstrations from the Fishers Police Department, Fishers Health Department and members of the Monon District Boy Scout Troops.

Parade

Saturday, June 26 at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the spark of our community with this fun-filled tradition through Fishers’ Nickel Plate District featuring floats and walking groups from various local organizations and civic groups. A route map is available here.

Fireworks

Saturday, June 26 at 10 p.m.

Cap off the festivities with a dazzling fireworks show launched from Holland Park (1 Park Drive). Suggested viewing locations include the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater Lawn and throughout the Municipal Complex. Holland Park will be closed for viewing during the show for safety reasons.

Accessibility

Accessible parking is available in the Fishers Police Department Garage (4 Municipal Drive). Kulture City will also offer sensory packs and weighted lap pads for those with sensory needs during the Tuesday Night Community Concert, Car & Art Show, and the Saturday Street Fair. Items will be available for checkout at the Kulture City trailer in front of Fishers City Hall. To learn more, click here.

Event parking and road closures

For events Tuesday through Friday evening, parking is available around the Municipal Complex and downtown Fishers. On Saturday, guests are encouraged to park at the Forum Credit Union Headquarters (11313 USA Parkway) and take the free event shuttle. Shuttles will run regularly beginning Saturday at 1:30 p.m. through the end of the event. Surface lots and parking garages around the Municipal Complex will be closed for public access during the event. Rideshare drop off and pick up will occur at The Edge Parking Garage (8890 East 116th Street). Bicycle parking is available around the Municipal Complex.

116th Street is currently closed east of Municipal Drive to west of Maple Street for the construction of the Nickel Plate Trail pedestrian tunnel. Additional road closures will be in effect for Spark!Fishers festivities beginning on Wednesday evening, June 23. For details and a road closure map, click here.

For more information, visit sparkfishers.com and follow @SparkFishers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for festival news and updates.