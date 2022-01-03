Local

Another 45 flights canceled at Indy airport Monday

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cancelation of flights in and out of Indianapolis International Airport continued Monday with 44 cancelations as of 2:45 p.m., according to FlightAware.

Another 48 flights were listed as delayed.

A total of 58 flights were canceled at the airport on Saturday and Sunday.

FlightAware shows five Tuesday flights have been canceled as well.

Almost 3,000 flights have been canceled nationwide Monday.

Stay up to date with the latest developments by visiting the Indianapolis airport’s website and its FlightAware page.

