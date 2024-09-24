Search
Another round of lane, ramp closures coming to I-465 on southwest side

A sign marking I-465 in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ southwest side will experience a round of lane and ramp closures…again.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the upcoming closures, spanning from 8 p.m. Sept. 27 to 6 a.m. Oct. 7, will allow crews to finish pavement and joint work in northbound and southbound lanes between U.S. 40 and I-70.

Both northbound and southbound will be reduced to two lanes of traffic, and several ramps will be closed during construction, as well.

Southbound ramps

  • 38th St. to I-465 southbound
  • Crawfordsville Rd. to I-465 southbound
  • 10th St. to I-465 southbound
  • U.S. 36 to I-465 southbound
  • Washington St. to I-465 southbound

The Sam Jones Expressway will remain open throughout the duration of this work.

Northbound ramps

  • Kentucky Ave. to I-465 northbound
  • Sam Jones Expressway to I-465 northbound
  • Washington Ave. to I-465 northbound
(Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

