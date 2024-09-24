Another round of lane, ramp closures coming to I-465 on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Interstate 465 on Indianapolis’ southwest side will experience a round of lane and ramp closures…again.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the upcoming closures, spanning from 8 p.m. Sept. 27 to 6 a.m. Oct. 7, will allow crews to finish pavement and joint work in northbound and southbound lanes between U.S. 40 and I-70.

Both northbound and southbound will be reduced to two lanes of traffic, and several ramps will be closed during construction, as well.

Southbound ramps

38th St. to I-465 southbound

Crawfordsville Rd. to I-465 southbound

10th St. to I-465 southbound

U.S. 36 to I-465 southbound

Washington St. to I-465 southbound

The Sam Jones Expressway will remain open throughout the duration of this work.

Northbound ramps

Kentucky Ave. to I-465 northbound

Sam Jones Expressway to I-465 northbound

Washington Ave. to I-465 northbound