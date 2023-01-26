Local

Anti-Asian hate rally supports IU Bloomington student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Chapter of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association is hosting the rally today on the Columbus City Hall steps Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

The organization says it will speak out and condemn an attack against an 18-year-old Asian-American IU student from Carmel.

Police say the student tried to get off a bus when someone hit her repeatedly in the head. She also suffered stab wounds on her head.

Bloomington police charged 56-year-old Billie Davis with attempted murder. Police say the attack was racially motivated.

Recently, Asians have been targets of hate crimes. Indiana APAPA leaders say these brutal attacks must stop, and they are asking for community support to fight against any form of bigotry and hate.

The mayor of Columbus, the city council, members from the local NAACP, clergy members, and the Columbus Police Department will be at the rally.

Other events are happening separately from the rally. IU is hosting the virtual discussion on “Confronting Anti-Asian American Racism and Marginalization” at 2 p.m.

The webinar will offer advice on better support for Asians and Asian Americans at IU and Bloomington.

Registration is required however, it is free to the public.