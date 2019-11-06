App connects donors to Lawrence Township students in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawrence Township schools is the first district in the state to participate in an app designed to let people donate to students in need.

The app is called “Purposity,” a combination of the words “purpose” and “generosity.”

On Tuesday, nearly 300 donors were following Lawrence Township schools. School officials told News 8 all it takes is a click of a button to provide basic needs for students who otherwise would not be able to afford them.

The app was adopted because of the growing need in the district.

Shawn Bush, director of student services, said, “When we have more specific needs, we’re able to post those or even throughout the year because needs arise at all times, not just at the beginning of the year and not just for the holidays.”

Tracy Beer, who serves as family liaison for the district, said Purposity is also a convenient way for people to donate.

“Helps those who want to be involved in the schools that maybe don’t have the time or the resources that they can get to a school,” said Beer.

Each school in the district has a family liaison, and only that person can post a student’s individual needs. Brown said people who follow MSD Lawrence Township Schools on the app get weekly notifications of needs.

Purposity is anonymous and only provides information about the sex and age of the student. Donors can be from anywhere in the nation.

It can take up to a week for students to receive the donated supplies at their schools.

“If we have a student who has grandparents in Florida, they can follow our district and purchase stuff for our district,” Beer added.

Beer also mentioned that parents or students often have no idea how their need was met, and many of them have never heard of Purposity. The app is just another platform aimed at helping students in need.