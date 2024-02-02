Applications are now open for the IMPACT Central Indiana PitchFeast business

Trezanay M. Atkins (in the middle left), a former PitchFeast Winner and Founder & Managing Attorney of tmalaw™ (Provided Photo/Impact Central Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPACT Central Indiana is looking for emerging visionaries to submit applications for its PitchFeast business competition.

Kendrea Williams, founder of PitchFeast, says the event started as a dinner where BIPOC business owners could come out and pitch their ideas. The winner would receive 75% of the fees collected to participate in the event.

“Now, we have a partnership with IMPACT Central Indiana and we’re able to align black and brown businesses with investment money that’s really pivotal that helps move their business forward,” said Williams.

Ten finalists are selected from the total applicants for a chance to pitch in front of a panel of judges. Successful candidates receive low-interest loans that allow them to grow their businesses.

Trezanay M. Atkins is a former PitchFeast Winner and Founder & Managing Attorney of tmalaw™. She says the financial reward was highly impactful.

“I practice law. At the time, I was handling more than 100 cases by myself and so in trying to even find financing from traditional lenders, I just didn’t qualify because the revenue didn’t match what they wanted,” Atkins said.

To apply, click here.

Key Application Details:

Application Opens: February 1

Application Closes: April 5

Finalists Announced: Mid-April