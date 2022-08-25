Local

Applications for student loan debt forgiveness available before end of 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The White House says applications for student loan debt cancellation will be available before the end of the year.

More than 40 million Americans could be eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness under the plan President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.

Biden also extended the pause of student loan repayments through Dec. 31, but once the pause ends, borrowers will be expected to start making payments again.

There are a few things borrowers should be doing before then, according to Kristen Ahlenius, accredited financial counselor and director of education at Your Money Line.

“We’ve been preaching that we need to re-enter repayment before we’re required. You don’t necessarily have to make that monthly payment towards your student loan. But if this $10,000 or $20,000 in forgiveness will not eliminate your balance, we need to start practicing making that payment. Put it toward another debt; put it in your savings account. Let’s try and get it reintegrated into our lifestyle.”

People who are worried about being able to make their payments need to take action sooner rather than later, Ahlenius says.

“If you feel like your payment is unaffordable, get in communication with your servicer now. Maybe not today or tomorrow, as their websites have been down here and there with all the traffic, but check out your payment options with your servicer because it can be lowered based on your income.”

The loan forgiveness plan changes things for borrowers who owe more than the amount that is being canceled, according to Ahlenius.

“If you owe more than $10,000 — or $20,000 if you were a Pell Grant recipient — this does not eliminate all of your liability. What it likely does is it reduces your monthly payment on standard repayment, which is that 10-year repayment. So, if this amount does not forgive the entirety of your balance, let’s figure out how much you’ll need to pay and start practicing now,” Ahlenius says.

There are other options outside of the newly-announced plan that borrowers might want to look into, such as public service loan forgiveness, but Ahlenius advises against taking money out of a 401K and applying it to student loans.