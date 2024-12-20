Arcadia police chief set to retire

After more than 33 years of service to the citizens of Hamilton County and 10 years to the Town of Arcadia, Todd Uhrick has decided to retire. His last day will be Jan. 3, 2025. (Provided Photo/The Reporter)

ARCADIA, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — After more than 33 years of service to the citizens of Hamilton County and 10 years to the Town of Arcadia, Todd Uhrick has decided to retire. His last day will be Jan. 3, 2025. A celebration of his retirement will be held later in January 2025.

At Monday’s Arcadia Town Council meeting, Alex Petty was appointed to fill Uhrick’s spot as Chief of Police.

Petty joined Arcadia P.D. after retiring from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, where he held the positions of Deputy, K-9 Officer, Detective, and School Resource Officer for Hamilton Heights High School. He also coaches football and baseball at Hamilton Heights.

The Arcadia Town Council also hired Corbin Fruchey as the new patrol officer. He currently is an officer with IU Health and a reserve officer with the Cicero Police Department. He will start his new duties working third shift on Jan. 1, 2025.

Neal Hoard was also appointed as a new Reserve Officer. He previously was a reserve at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office where he was a blood hound handler. His K-9 can be used to find individuals who have committed a crime, or who may be lost because of age or medical conditions.