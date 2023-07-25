Are grapes your jam? Then do these pranksters have a show for you

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dynamic trio of comedians is making a stop in Indy at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 28 as part of their live comedy tour, the Impractical Jokers’ DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour.

The national tour, which includes 40 cities in the United States, will present stand-up, storytelling, and never-before-seen videos, providing a truly one-of-a-kind comedy experience wrapped up in a 90-minute show.

News 8 spoke with James “Murr” Murray of the Impractical Jokers, who shared his excitement to come to “one of (his) favorite cities” in the United States.

“The first thing I did was make a reservation for St. Elmo’s,” Murray excitedly shared with News 8. “It is probably one of my favorite restaurants in America.”

Murr shares with News 8 what audiences can expect from the live show, which emphasizes more stand-up comedy as opposed to the TV show’s constant pranking.

“It’s unlike any comedy show you’ll ever go to. The guys and I are on stage and we are doing a fair amount of stand-up comedy,” James said. “We are telling stories from our lives, from the tv show, and we talk about everything coming up in the show.”

He also shared a teaser of a story that he says he has been waiting for over two years to tell to the group’s live audience.

“Finally after two years, we’ve been sitting on this story for two and a half years now. We finally tell the story of what happened on my wedding day. As a surprise to my wife and family, I secretly booked the legendary rock band Smash Mouth to close out the wedding, and things did not go according to plan,” he said.

During the interview, Murr discussed with News 8 other memorable moments throughout Impractical Jokers’ history, including unique fan interactions, how he and the other guys find their inspiration, and his hope that comedic actor Jack Black may possibly join the Jokers in the future.

To conclude the interview, News 8 asked one critical question that may attract fans to the show: “Do you plan to torment Sal?”

“Without giving too much away – yes,” Murr said.

Tickets are available here. The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. July 28.

Watch the full interview above to hear more about the tour, show, and all the fun things in store.