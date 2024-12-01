Construction closes part of Arlington Ave for 4 months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Part of Arlington Avenue will see a full road closure, as Citizens Energy Group begins construction on the DigIndy Tunnel System.

Arlington Avenue will close just south of the Pleasant Run Pkwy N Drive intersection starting Dec. 1. Construction will close the road for around four months.

A detour route is posted to use Pleasant Run Pkwy N Drive, by way of Washington Street and Ritter Avenue.

Access to local homes will still be maintained.