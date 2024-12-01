27°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
27° Indianapolis

Construction closes part of Arlington Ave for 4 months

Arlington Avenue road closure. (Provided photo/Citizens Energy Group)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Part of Arlington Avenue will see a full road closure, as Citizens Energy Group begins construction on the DigIndy Tunnel System.

Arlington Avenue will close just south of the Pleasant Run Pkwy N Drive intersection starting Dec. 1. Construction will close the road for around four months.

A detour route is posted to use Pleasant Run Pkwy N Drive, by way of Washington Street and Ritter Avenue.

Access to local homes will still be maintained.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pagano ‘fired up’ for Andrew...
Indianapolis Colts /
All INdiana Politics | Dec....
All Indiana Politics /
Outdoor ice skating rink open...
Local News /
BU Wellness celebrates 25 Years,...
Local News /
UN halts aid shipments through...
International News /
Heavy lake-effect snow troubles travel...
National News /
Trump to nominate Kash Patel...
Political News /
Rourke throws record-tying 6 TD...
College Football /