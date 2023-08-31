Search
Armed man on the run after agents raid Indy-area homes tied to dogfighting

The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a wanted man after federal agents and police raided multiple homes around Indianapolis on Thursday. Gregory Henderson Jr. is a fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous. (Provided Photo/FBI)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to find a man considered “armed and dangerous” after federal agents and police raided homes around Indianapolis on Thursday.

State and local law enforcement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Inspector General, and federal agents carried out search warrants “related to a federal investigation into potential drug trafficking and animal fighting,” the FBI confirmed in a statement to News 8.

As a result of those raids, police and federal agents are searching for Gregory Henderson Jr.

Henderson is currently a fugitive and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

He was described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone who sees Henderson or knows of his location should call 911 or FBI Indianapolis at 317-595-4000.

The FBI says Henderson should not be approached.

A dog sticks its face through a wooden fence in the back yard of a home being raided for ties to dogfighting on Aug. 31, 2023. (WISH Photo/Kody Fisher)
A dog looks at the camera from the yard of an Indianapolis home where it lives. The home is being raided for possible ties to dogfighting. (WISH Photo/Kody Fisher)
A large hole in a wooden fence at a home in Indianapolis that was being raided for ties to dogfighting on Aug. 31, 2023. (WISH Photo/Kody Fisher)

