Army major authors popular children’s Christmas book based in southern Indiana

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas joy and chaos come to life in “Double Trouble and The Upside Down Christmas Tree.”

Tyler Mitchell is an active duty army major at Fort Knox whose book tells the story of an unforgettable Christmas in the 90s when his parents decided to turn their Christmas tree upside down.

Mitchell stopped by weekend Daybreak on Saturday to speak on his new book titled, “Double Trouble and The Upside Down Christmas Tree.”

“This is actually an Indiana family Christmas story back in 1990 something. My parents decided to hang our Christmas tree upside down to keep my two twin brothers out of it. And the book is all about the chaos that happened until our family decided to put the tree upside down,” he said.

Mitchell also explained on Daybreak what inspired him to turn his childhood memories into a children’s book.

“Well, no one ever believes me, and I had tried, you know, I’ve always thought it would be a great story. It took me about a year to do it. I stopped in the middle of that year because I wanted to find the home video footage,” he said. “I finally found it at my grandma’s, and it says upside down Christmas tree, and I said I got to finish this story.”

Customers can purchase “Double Trouble and The Upside Down Christmas Tree” on Amazon, and Barnes and Noble online.

Mitchell will also be doing a story time and book signing at 11 a.m. Saturday at Barnes and Noble in Greenwood.

