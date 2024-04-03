Army soldiers reunited with 5 rescued dogs

At the Hampton Inn in Shelbyville, Indiana, five Army soldiers on April 3, 2024, reunited with dogs they cared for as puppies while deployed overseas. (WISH Photo/Chandler Walker)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Several Army soldiers on Wednesday reunited with dogs they cared for as puppies while deployed overseas.

Paws of War, an animal protection organization based in Nesconset, New York, put it together.

The Indiana soldiers had rescued and cared for the canines while on a military base in Africa.

Army Sgt. Sonny Clark contacted Paws of War for help getting the dogs moved to the United States. “A lot of us left animals at home as well as family and what not, so it gave us something to look forward to everyday and a relationship to have, and something to take care of. It was a joy to have them and a joy to get them home.”

The reunion happened at the Hampton Inn in Shelbyville.

The five pups were born on an airfield. They were named Tusker, Safari, Jonsey, Tiifu and Mlinzi.

Their survival was made possible by the quick thinking of the soldiers providing food, shelter, and lots of love.

Paws of War has brought back more than 600 dogs and cats rescued by troops since 2014.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.