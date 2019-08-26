Arrest made in fatal shooting of teenage siblings

Nicholas Nelson, left, and his sister Ashlynn Nelson, were killed in a shooting Friday morning. (Provided Photo/Nelson Family)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of teenage siblings on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a 15-year-old has been taken into custody.

On Aug. 23, just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4100 block of Windhill Driver for a report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers located 15-year-old Ashlynn Nelson and her brother 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson inside a residence both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers also saw a male flee from the scene as law enforcement arrived on the scene. A shot foot pursuit ensued but the male was able to get away from officers.

However, just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, the 15-year-old juvenile was take into custody.