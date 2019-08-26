Arrest made in fatal shooting of teenage siblings

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas Nelson, left, and his sister Ashlynn Nelson, were killed in a shooting Friday morning. (Provided Photo/Nelson Family)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of teenage siblings on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a 15-year-old has been taken into custody.

On Aug. 23, just before 7:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4100 block of Windhill Driver for a report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers located 15-year-old Ashlynn Nelson and her brother 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson inside a residence both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers also saw a male flee from the scene as law enforcement arrived on the scene. A shot foot pursuit ensued but the male was able to get away from officers.

However, just after 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, the 15-year-old juvenile was take into custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: