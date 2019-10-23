Arrest made in West Lafayette bank robbery

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette police say the person suspected in a Tuesday robbery of Centier Bank in West Lafayette has been arrested.

Lt. Jon Eager says 41-year-old Joseph Kruger of Tilton, Illinois was arrested at a Shelbyville hotel early Wednesday morning.

Eager says he was arrested in connection to Tuesday’s bank robbery. As was previously reported, a man in a fake beard robbed the Centier Bank on Sagamore Parkway near Payless Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe he’s involved in several bank robberies in Indiana and Illinois.

Kruger has been booked into Tippecanoe County Jail. He faces one count of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.