Arson investigation underway at Indiana elementary school; 3 suspects ID’d

Meridian Elementary School. Three juveniles were identified as suspects into an arson investigation at the school after a fire was set to the roof on Oct. 1, 2023. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Three juveniles on Tuesday were identified as suspects in an arson investigation at an elementary school in Clay County.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire alarm going off at the Meridian Elementary School.

When Brazil police officers and firefighters arrived, they learned that a fire had been set on the roof of the school. Firefighters were able to put the blaze out, but police say the damage was significant.

Chief Josh Clarke with the Clay Community Schools Police Department told News 8 Tuesday that water, fire, and smoke damage greatly affected the roof and certain common areas, including the library.

He says that maintenance crews worked diligently through Sunday into Monday to clean the affected areas. Clarke adds that if the fire alarm hadn’t been detected, then the damage to the library could have been catastrophic.

On Tuesday morning, the Brazil Police Department shared security footage of three possible suspects in the arson. Clarke told News 8 that the three juvenile suspects have been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, but have not been detained.

The case has since been transferred to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office.