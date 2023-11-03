Search
Arson investigators called to Indy liquor store fire

Arson investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a liquor store on the near east side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arson investigators are looking into a Friday morning fire at a liquor store on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to a fire at the Liquor Barn, 4215 E. New York Street.

Firefighters quickly got things under control and then found evidence that someone might have tried to light the building on fire, crews at the scene told News 8.

No one was inside the Liquor Barn when the fire began and the building was locked up for the night.

IFD didn’t say how badly the building was damaged or if it would be able to open for business on Friday.

IFD crews at the Liquor Barn on Indy’s near east side. (WISH Photo)
IFD crews at the Liquor Barn on Indy’s near east side. (WISH Photo)

