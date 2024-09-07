Art exhibit celebrates empowerment of domestic violence survivors

(From left to right) Mijiza Holiday, Charlotte Brown, Latoya R. Marlin and Rebecca Robinson organized the fourth annual Women of Color Art Exhibit at the Central Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. (Provided Photo/Breanna Cooper/Mirror Indy)

(MIRROR INDY) — The Women of Color Art Exhibit has been taking place at the Central branch of the Indianapolis Public Library for four years, but this is the first year it’s had a theme.

When visitors arrive at the opening reception at 5 p.m., Sept. 10 at Central Library’s Center for Black Literature and Culture (CBLC), they’ll find works by 20 artists and a gallery filled with the color purple, the nationally-recognized color for domestic violence prevention.

One of the works, a mixed media painting by Sandy Lomax depicting survivors of domestic violence, includes a hand-written prayer to end violence atop a royal purple background. While the theme is domestic violence, the theme of empowerment shines through.

A mixed media work by Sandy Lomax is one of over 20 works in the Women of Color Art Exhibit this year. (Provided Photo/Breanna Cooper/Mirror Indy)

Charlotte Brown is the founder of Me Too Chronicles, a local non-profit providing resources for victims and survivors of domestic violence. She is also a member of the We Are Indy Arts Collective, the group that organizes the Women of Color art exhibit, and it was Brown who brought the idea for the theme of domestic violence to the other curators, Rebecca Robinson, Mijiza Holiday and Latoya R. Marlin.

“This is truly significant to do this show, because all of us [curators] have had something related to some form of abuse, and we found empowerment with one another to be able to talk as not just art colleagues, but sisters and family becoming a unit,” Robinson said. “I believe more women will speak out, even if it’s just using their art as their voice.”

Charlotte Brown hangs one of her paintings in the Indianapolis Public Library’s Yellow Gallery ahead of the fourth annual Women of Color Art Exhibit. Artist Rebecca Robinson installs submitted artwork for the fourth annual Women of Color Art Exhibit at the Indianapolis Public Library’s Central Branch. (Provided Photos/Breanna Cooper/Mirror Indy)

The Women of Color Art Exhibit is on display at the Yellow Gallery to the left of the main atrium through early October.

All works, which include paintings, ceramics and mixed media works, are for sale with proceeds going to the artists. Organizers hope the visibility of the art — in a free space that’s open to the public — helps more women and artists of color share their work with the community.

On Oct. 5, the last day of the exhibit, a closing ceremony will take place from noon to 4 p.m., where attendees can join a free journal making workshop and a discussion with author and filmmaker Lady J. The curators will also raise money for Coburn Place, an organization offering housing and resources to survivors of domestic violence, regardless of gender with a raffle.

Mirror Indy reporter Breanna Cooper covers arts and culture. Email her at breanna.cooper@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @BreannaNCooper.