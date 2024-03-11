Art in Bloom to return for 4th year at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Art in Bloom at Newfields is returning next week for the fourth year with 50 new installations designed by local and regional florists, the most ever featured.

Art in Bloom allows guests at Newfields to experience art through the lens of floral design. From the moment guests step through the Efroymson Family Entrance Pavilion, they will be greeted by the largest “showstopper” in Art in Bloom history comprised of dried and fresh floral material by Prema Designs, a release said.

Guests will have the opportunity to create flower crowns and space to be inspired at the floral demonstration in DeBoest Lecture Hall. Entry to the DeBoest is free for ticket holders.

Attendees will also have the chance to take home the winning arrangement in a drawing.

Behind the Blooms: Art in Bloom will open on Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m., debuting three awards that will be presented: Excellence in Art, Excellence in Nature, and Crowd Favorite. Guests can vote on Crowd Favorite during the opening evening and the winner will be announced the following morning.

“I am overjoyed to be experiencing Art in Bloom for the first time with Newfields. The museum will be transformed into a hub of spring energy for four days only, and our visitors will soon realize the installations are accompanied by a host of incredible activities making this the biggest Art in Bloom ever,” stated Belinda Tate, The Melvin & Bren Simon Director of the Indianapolis Museum of Art, in a release.

Newfields is partnering with a nonprofit organization Random Acts of Flowers Indianapolis, donating recycled flowers from Art in Bloom for delivery to individuals in healthcare facilities in need of a mental and emotional boost during a difficult time, per a release.

Tickets to Art in Bloom will begin on March 21-24 and include access to THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Dalí Alive, The Garden, and Lilly House.

Art in Bloom ticket prices

Public

Adults – $32

Senior 55 and up – $28

Public youth 6-17 – $23

Children 5 and under – free

Members

Adult – $16

Public youth 6-17 – $9

Children 5 and under – free

Behind the Blooms Pricing