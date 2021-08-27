Artest shares insight, reaction to Netflix’s powerful Pacers-Pistons brawl documentary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On this new episode of the ‘Who’s Got Next?!’ podcast, host Charlie Clifford tracks down former NBA All-Star and 2010 world champion Ron Artest (now Metta Sandiford-Artest) to discuss his thoughts on the recent Netflix documentary “UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace,” which revisits the notorious 2004 Indiana Pacers – Detroit Pistons brawl.
Artest had a hand in the production of the critically acclaimed documentary, which brings a new perspective to one of the most controversial scenes in American professional sports history.
Artest, now retired and 41-years-old, reflects on the night that changed his life forever, the fallout with a championship-ready team in Indiana and ultimately finding his footing on the court and in life.
A proud father with four kids off at college this fall, Artest sits back and rewinds one of the most enigmatic journeys the basketball world will ever see.
The best part? It belongs solely to him.