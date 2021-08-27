Local

Artest shares insight, reaction to Netflix’s powerful Pacers-Pistons brawl documentary

FILE - Indiana Pacers' Ron Artest is restrained by Austin Croshere before being escorted off the court following their fight with the Detroit Pistons and fans on Nov. 19, 2004, in Auburn Hills, Mich. The famous "Malice at the Palace" brawl, Caitlyn Jenner's reflections toward winning an Olympic gold medal and boxer Christy Martin's fight for her life outside the ring are some of the most pivotal sports moments highlighted in a new Netflix docuseries airing next month. The streaming service giant announced Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that the series "UNTOLD" will premiere Aug. 10. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On this new episode of the ‘Who’s Got Next?!’ podcast, host Charlie Clifford tracks down former NBA All-Star and 2010 world champion Ron Artest (now Metta Sandiford-Artest) to discuss his thoughts on the recent Netflix documentary “UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace,” which revisits the notorious 2004 Indiana Pacers – Detroit Pistons brawl.

Artest had a hand in the production of the critically acclaimed documentary, which brings a new perspective to one of the most controversial scenes in American professional sports history.

Artest, now retired and 41-years-old, reflects on the night that changed his life forever, the fallout with a championship-ready team in Indiana and ultimately finding his footing on the court and in life.

A proud father with four kids off at college this fall, Artest sits back and rewinds one of the most enigmatic journeys the basketball world will ever see.

The best part? It belongs solely to him.