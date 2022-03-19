Local

Artificial turf coming to Carmel’s Midtown Plaza

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The city government says it will install artificial turf in Midtown Plaza.

According to the city, the turf is being put in along Elm Street just east of the Monon Greenway pedestrian and bicycling trail.

Crews are expected to begin the installation on Monday so it will be ready for use in the summer at the an urban-living area.

City leaders say attempts to grow natural grass in the area have not been successful.

Contractors also will be replacing the gravel that is in the areas along West Elm Street.