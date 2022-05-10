Local

Artist lineup announced for All IN Music & Arts Festival, tickets on sale Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The artist lineup for the first-ever All IN Music & Arts Festival in Indianapolis includes a bit of something for everyone.

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty, and Portugal. The Man will headline the event, which is set for Labor Day weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Other performers include Trampled by Turtles, Lucinda Williams and Her Band, Dawes, The Four Tops, and The Rob Dixon Trio.

Concert lovers can purchase “early bird” two-day general admission tickets online starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Camping spaces for cars and tents and RV spaces with water, power, and sewer hookups will be available at the fairgrounds on a first-come, first-served basis. Festival organizers say anyone who registers for a camping space will be signed up for the ALL IN Camping Club, which will guarantee participation every year.

Visit the All IN Festival website to check out the full artist lineup and learn more about about camping, ticketing, and VIP offers.