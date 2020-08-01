Artists begin painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural on portion of Indiana Avenue downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In what organizers are calling a historic day for downtown Indianapolis, work on a “Black Lives Matter” mural got off to a rainy start on Saturday morning.

Painting of the mural has been planned for weeks with Sunday being the rain date. But despite Saturday’s forecast, organizers made the decision to allow artists to paint during rain breaks and continue any leftover work on Sunday.

“I think this is going to push our artists even more. Everyone is just so excited this day is finally here, the rain just can’t stop us,” said organizer Malina Jeffers.

While painting is closed to the public because of the pandemic, Indy 10 Black Lives Matter will Facebook stream the event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The stream will include presentations, speakers and performances.

“This is a joyful time. There is a spirit of pride and empowerment, we are just happy to be out here to amplify the movement,” said Jeffers.

The mural will live on Indiana Avenue between the Madam C. J. Walker Building and the Indianapolis Urban League.

“I hope when the mural is done and people drive by it Monday morning, next week, next year. I hope they see our struggle,” said Nathaniel Rhodes.

Rhodes is one of 18 black artists selected to be part of the project. Each artist was able to choose which letter of #BlackLivesMatter they wanted to paint. Rhodes says he chose B because you have to start somewhere.

Organizers expect to finish the mural Saturday at 4 p.m., pending the rain.

For more information on the mural or to stream the event, click here.