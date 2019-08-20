Artists encouraged to create original works to celebrate Indy’s bicentennial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This time next year Indianapolis will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of its founding.

The Bicentennial Commission is calling on artists to create original artwork to represent the milestone.

Scarlett Martin, the administrator of Community and Economic Development, stopped by Daybreak Tuesday.

She discussed the bicentennial, why they are reaching out to the community to submit works for the bicentennial and what themes artists should consider when creating their piece.

