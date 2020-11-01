Artists paint on barricades around City Market to promote unity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People getting around downtown Indianapolis can now be treated to public works of art on barricades around the City Market.

Organizers gathered more than a dozen artists to paint on Saturday. They also invited members of the community to put their mark on the barricades.

The people behind what they called “Reclaiming the Space” said projects like this are about bringing people together.

“During a pandemic, we did not want the kids to miss out on things that are going on to just to keep a conversation going about unity,” said Deonna Craig, manager for the Reclaiming the Space project. “If you walk down the trail, you’ll see a lot of people writing peace, hope and love.”

The group said so far people have all reacted positively to the artwork.