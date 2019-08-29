Arts Council of Indianapolis kicks off new season with ‘Star with Art’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Arts Council of Indianapolis is celebrating the official start of the 2019-2020 Indy arts season.

It begins with the 33rd annual “Start with Art” luncheon on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Julie Goodman and Ernest Disney-Britton from the arts council stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

They provided some background information on the arts council and talked about the organization’s mission.

Additionally, the discussed some of what we can expect from this year’s art season.

To hear more about the Arts Council of Indianapolis, click on the video.