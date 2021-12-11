Local

Arts Council of Indianapolis partnering with city to launch #IndyKeepsCreating initiative

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Arts Council of Indianapolis and the city are working together to support the local artistic community through the #IndyKeepsCreating initiative.

The initiative is being funded by money received through the American Rescue Plan Act. It features music, art installations and other cultural programming that will run through March.

Arts Council of Indianapolis Julie Goodman joined Daybreak on Saturday to discuss the Holiday Art Market, other upcoming events and the purpose of #IndyKeepsCreating.

More information about the initiative can be found here.