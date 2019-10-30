As business school pop-up ends, 200 students ready for first customers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For a week and a half, 200 entrepreneurs-in-training have filled the John Boner Community Center taking free classes offered as part of a pop-up business school.

There is a good chance you haven’t heard their names or the names of their companies — a year from now it could be a different story.

Kendra and Korean Stevens are twins, business partners and college graduates. They have a small photography-graphic design business they are trying to grow.

“We have a business, but we have to do things the right way. We have to make sure that we become profitable,” said Korean Stevens.

The Stevens twins are two of the 200 people taking a short business class at Pop-Up Business School, a traveling program hosted by the John H. Boner Community Center, in cooperation with IUPUI and Source River West.

The founders of the program were both working in England and saw a need among small business owners.

“We came up with an alternative way of starting a business that is different. You know, needing finances — you don’t need a loan. This is the 21st century. You can start a business in 20 minutes. You don’t need money to start a business,” said Simon Paine, a co-founder of Pop-Up Business School.

But you do need support and someone to teach you how to market, patent and pitch your product, plus how to pay taxes and deal with lawyers.

On Tuesday, the Stevens twins and the rest of their class were learning how to sell their product — and themselves.

“Confidence is a big thing, knowing what you are doing so you know how to sell, how to target the right market — all of that and not being afraid to ask for the sale, as well,” said Korean Stevens.

The pop-up business school is a two-week program, sponsored in part by IUPUI.

The course doesn’t earn students college credit, but they are earning something attendee and chef Thomas Burnett says is more valuable: “By coming to this program and really tackling the issue of how marketable I am as human being, first and foremost because when you first start out in business, you are the brand, you’re the image.”

As a kind of final exam, students are holding a pop-up market on Wednesday as a chance to sell their wares. That market is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. at the Alford House, 2428 E. 10th St.

The pop-up business school ends Friday.