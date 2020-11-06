As virus cases rise, some schools overruling Indiana recommendations for virtual learning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the state hit another record coronavirus case count Thursday, most schools in central Indiana were holding the line with their methods of instruction.

As News 8 reported Wednesday, Greenwood Schools are moving their older students to a hybrid model. With the county going to level orange, middle and high school students are going to a hybrid model with two days in-person and two days virtual. Elementary students are staying in class in person five days a week.

But in another Johnson County district south of Indianapolis, Center Grove Schools announced a different decision Thursday, going against the recommendations of a hybrid model from state health officials.

“The Center Grove administrators, school board and teachers association agree that Center Grove metrics do not support a change,” said Board President Rob Daniels.

Daniels and Superintendent Rich Arkanoff released a video as part of an email sent to parents. They said the map is just one of the factors reviewed daily. They point to other more favorable details including just 2% of students who are out for COVID-19-related absences. They also said in-person learning, with everyone wearing masks, provides a better learning environment and improves mental health.

“We are concerned as we have seen an increased need in our students as far as mental health issues go,” Arkanoff said. “By having them in front of us every day is one way we can support them.”

Like Johnson County and three others in central Indiana, Marion County is at the orange level because of rising numbers. But while the state map is orange, the county health department’s metric, which focuses on the 30-day positivity rate, is in the yellow at 7.7 percent. The orange threshold begins at 11 percent.

Officials with the Marion County districts of Indianapolis Public Schools, Lawrence Township and Washington Township told News 8 on Thursday they’re continuing to review but not changing approaches based on the latest numbers.

Washington Township issued this statement: “We are abiding by our COVID Operations Plan approved by our school board which outlines details related to decisions for school closure. The entire plan, with comprehensive COVID protocols for WT Schools, can be found on our website. Due to the fluid nature of the pandemic, our School Board has committed to the community for a continual review of the plan.”

In Hamilton County, north of Indianapolis, Carmel, Hamilton Southeastern and Noblesville had similar answers.

It’s a decision that would appear to be supported by Gov. Eric Holcomb as he has said repeatedly that it’s not the size of the event that is the issue, it’s what the people are doing at the event that is the problem.

“We are proving that you can go to a Colts game or a soccer game or school or shopping, and you can do it safely,” Holcomb said on Oct. 14. “The numbers have everything to do with how many of us are and aren’t letting our guard down.”

But in Center Grove, as well as other school districts, the choice is constantly being re-evaluated.

Board President Daniels said, “We have decided that because we are doing the right thing as a community, because we are doing the right thing as a school corporation, we are not going to take this step at this time. But if our data starts to go in the wrong direction, it is a possibility.”

“Yes,” added Superintendent Arkanoff.

As of Thursday, Brown County was the only county in the state in the blue level, which is the best. There are 17 counties labeled yellow including Hancock, Hendricks and Morgan counties. There are 71 are in the orange level with three in the red level. The orange and red categories are where state officials recommend a hybrid model for upper grades.

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 4, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.