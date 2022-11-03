Local

Ascend Indiana reports widening gap between job growth after COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascend Indiana and EmployIndy released a new report revealing a large shift showing that highly skilled and educated workers were in the most demand as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began to ease over time.

According to a release, Indiana experienced declines in postsecondary enrollment by Indiana residents. The report also shows that equity gaps in postsecondary education are reflecting those found in the workforce.

The report, Indiana’s Evolving Labor Market: How the Pandemic has Accelerated Misalignment in Talent Supply and Demand, is intended to capture changes in the supply and demand for talent in Central Indiana.

The report also shows that a lot of Indiana’s leading industries such as healthcare, food services, and transportation have rebounded from the pandemic, and they’re expected to continue to add more jobs through 2028.

