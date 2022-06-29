Ascension St. Vincent closing 11 immediate care centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eleven of Ascension St. Vincent’s immediate care centers will close after Thursday.
The healthcare system issued a two-sentence statement on Wednesday morning.
“Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022. Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.”
Representatives say that if a primary care physician’s office is attached to the immediate care center, the primary care physician’s office will remain open.
List of locations set to close:
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent – Frankfort Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Anderson Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent – Elwood Walk-In Care and Occupational Health
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Brownsburg Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Crawfordsville Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent – Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care
- Ascension Medical Group – St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care