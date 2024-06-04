Ascension St. Vincent working to restore electronic records following cyberattack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension, one of the nation’s largest hospital systems, is working to restore its electronic health record system after a cyberattack in early May.

The cyber-attack on May 8 affected Ascension’s electronic health records systems, along with systems used to order tests, procedures and medications. This resulted in hospital staff using manual processes to complete patient care.

According to a release, Ascension is working to restore is EHR system by June 14. All 140 nationwide locations, including those in Indiana, remain open and operational.

“Ascension continues to work expeditiously alongside industry-leading cybersecurity experts in our efforts to safely restore systems across our network,” an Ascension spokesperson said in a release. “Please know our hospitals and facilities remain open and are providing patient care. Patients should continue to visit the regional updates portion of this webpage for the latest information on a state-by-state basis.”

As EHR is restored, hospital staff will be able to patient record as they did prior to the attack.

All Ascension Rx retail, home delivery, and specialty pharmacy sites in Indiana have resumed normal operations. Healthcare providers can transmit prescriptions electronically and send prescriptions to pharmacies for their patients.

Patients should expect longer than normal wait times as facilities are still using a manual based system.

For more information, visit Indiana Cybersecurity Event Update.