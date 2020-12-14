Ashley Brown gives birth to baby girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Sunday.

Baby Nina Simone was born following a scary situation.

Ashley was in a car crash, leading to an emergency C-section at 4 p.m. The crash happened outside IU Health Methodist Hospital. Ashley was taken by an ambulance to the emergency room.

Baby Nina, born a bit earlier than expected, weighs in at 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Ashley suffered bumps and bruises in the crash.

Ashley and her husband Devin want to thank everyone for their love, prayers, support and concern.