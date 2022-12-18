Local

Assembly Hall scorer table for auction

(Provided Photo by/govdeals.com A liquidity Services Marketplace)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Would you like to own a piece of Indiana University history?

A sideline scorer table that was used in Assembly Hall during games is up for auction. These tables have a lot of basketball history and it goes back as far as 2006.

There is a total of five sections that makeup the complete sideline scorers table and all five are being sold individually.

The highest bid currently stands at over $1,500. The auction ends on Jan. 5. at 2:35 p.m.

If you would like to place a bid, click on the link here.

(Provided Photo by/govdeals.com A liquidity Services Marketplace)

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in court Monday to drop extradition fight

National /

Biden to name former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as Northern Ireland envoy Monday morning

News /

Texas mayor declares state of emergency over migrant swell

National /

Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.