At least 1 dead in crash on city’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Tuesday night in a crash on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of East 16th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, near Interstate 70, around 10:33 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a crash with injury.

Police confirmed by email that the crash was fatal. No information about how many people were injured or their conditions was immediately released by police.

At the scene, the crash appeared to involve a single sport-utility vehicle. Police did not provide details on the circumstances of the crash.

No information about the identity of the person who died in the crash was immediately released by police.