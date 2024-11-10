At least 1 dead in crash on I-70 near Holt Road exit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 70 westbound on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Online police reports show the crash happened just before 4 a.m.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene at the 77-mile marker of I-70 to investigate a fatal crash. That’s near the Holt Road exit just past Belmont Avenue and South Harding Street.

According to INDOT, all lanes of I-70 westbound were closed between the Holt Road and Harding Street exits while crews were on the scene. The roads reopened just before 7 a.m.

It was unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone else was injured in the incident.

News 8 has reached out to IMPD, Indiana State Police, and INDOT for more information.