At least 1 fatally injured in crash on northeast side at Kessler Blvd, Tuxedo Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died in a fatal vehicle accident on Indianapolis’ northeast side Sunday morning.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called to the intersection at Kessler Boulevard East Drive and Tuxedo Street around 9:50 a.m. on a report of an accident with injuries.

That’s near the Glendale Town Center shopping area near North Keystone Avenue and East 62nd Street.

Shortly after, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the same intersection for a fatal accident.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many were injured.

IMPD says the area of Kessler and Tuxedo will be shut down for an unspecified amount of time while crews investigate.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.