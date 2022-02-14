Local

At least 1 killed in 4-vehicle crash on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the southwest side Monday morning.

Decatur Township Fire Department says the crash happened around 9 a.m. Monday on Kentucky Avenue near Heathrow Way.

On arrival, crews found four vehicles involved: two cars, a pickup truck, and a tractor-trailer hauling concrete drainage tiles. The tractor-trailer was also on fire.

The man who died at the crash scene was the driver of one of the vehicles, according to the Decatur Township Fire Department.

Two people were stable when taken to a hospital.

Another person was treated at the scene.

No information have been offered from authorities about how the crash happened.

Kentucky Avenue was closed for some time after the crash for the investigation and cleanup.