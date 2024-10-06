Person killed in crash at Keystone, Broad Ripple avenues; traffic impacted for hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died in a vehicle accident on Indianapolis’ northeast side Sunday morning.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Fire Department crews and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Keystone Avenue and 62nd Street/Broad Ripple Avenue around 10:10 a.m. to investigate an accident with injuries.

That’s in a business and shopping area off Keystone Avenue.

Police say the person injured in the crash was first rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were other injuries.

According to IMPD, northbound Keystone will be shut down between 62nd and 63rd streets for several hours while crews investigate.