At least 1 killed in Avon crash

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person is dead after a car crash in Avon Saturday evening, police said.

Around 11 p.m., officers with the Avon Police Department responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and Raceway Road.

APD did not say how many fatalities there were or if there were any other injuries.