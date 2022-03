Local

At least 1 killed in Carmel crash near Keystone Parkway and 106th St.

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person is dead after a crash in Carmel on Friday morning, the Carmel Fire Department confirmed.

At 7:31 a.m., Carmel police tweeted officers were on the scene of a crash in the area of Keystone Parkway and 99th Street.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️ Our officers are on scene of a serious crash in the area of Keystone Ave and 99th St. Southbound Keystone Ave. will be closed at 106th St. during our investigation. Plan to use an alternate route. — Carmel Police Department (@CarmelPD) March 18, 2022

Southbound lanes of Keystone are closed at 106th Street as of 8:00 a.m. and are expected to remain closed for some time.

WISH-TV has a crew headed to the scene to gather additional information.