At least 1 killed in double crash involving semi, firetruck at East 30th Street, Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died in a fatal crash on Indianapolis’ east side Saturday morning.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and Indianapolis Fire Department crews were dispatched to the intersection of East 30th Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 11:20 a.m. on a report of an accident with injuries.

The call type for the accident was later changed to an “accident fatal.”

News 8 photojournalist Zach George is at the scene and says the crash appears to be two separate incidents on the same street. One crash involved a vehicle and a semi-truck, while the other involved a rolled-over IFD firetruck.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone else was injured.

IMPD says a fatal crash investigation team would be on scene for some time. They didn’t say how traffic would be impacted.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.