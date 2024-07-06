At least 1 killed in multi-car crash on southwest side; IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died early Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Indianapolis’ southwest side.

Online police reports show Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1200 block of South Reisner Street near Harding Street shortly after midnight Saturday to investigate an accident with injuries. The call type for the crash was later updated to an “accidental fatal.”

News 8 at the scene says it appeared at least five cars were involved in the crash.

Police have not identified the person who died, but police reports show one person has been arrested for the incident. They face a preliminary charge for driving under the influence.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the incident or if anyone else was injured.