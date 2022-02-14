Local

At least 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving four vehicles on the southwest side Monday morning.

Decatur Township Fire Department says the crash happened around 9:00 a.m. on Kentucky Avenue near Heathrow Way.

Two people were taken to the hospital and are stable, according to the department.

Another person was treated at the scene and released.

No information about how the crash occurred was immediately available.

Kentucky Avenue is closed as the crash is investigated and cleaned up.