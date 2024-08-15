At least 1 person dies in crash on Pendleton Pike

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person has died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Pendleton Pike, Lawrence police say.

Lawrence Police Department and medics were called just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to a crash on U.S. 36/State Road 67/Pendleton Pike at Bittersweet Lane. That’s just a few blocks southwest of the Marion-Hancock county line.

Bittersweet Lane is the entrance to the Maplewood manufactured home community off Pendleton Pike.

No additional information was immediately available on the crash, Deputy Chief Travis Cline told News 8 about 6:30 p.m.