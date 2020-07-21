At least 13 cows die when semi-trailer overturns on I-65 near North Split

A traffic camera shows at semitractor-trailer on its side near the North Split in downtown Indianapolis on July 20, 2020. (Photo Provided from Video/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 13 cows died in a crash near the North Split on Monday afternoon, Indiana State Police at the scene said.

Authorities were called shortly before 4:57 p.m. Monday to a report of an overturned semi on I-65 northbound just south of the North Split heading to I-70 westbound.

Rita Reith, a spokesperson and battalion chief for Indianapolis Fire Department, said the 27-year driver was bound from Kentucky to Iowa with a trailer of 54 cattle. At least one of the cows ran from the accident and was captured later at Hillside Avenue and East 20th Street. The driver was not named.

INDOT traffic cameras showed the semitractor-trailer on its side in a ditch next to the highway. Sgt. John Perrine said the semi-trailer carrying the cattle was the only vehicle in the accident.

State police said the driver suffered minor injuries. The fire department said the driver was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

A veterinarian on the scene confirmed the 13 cattle deaths.

A fire department news release said, “Without a standard protocol for this type of incident, the suggestion was made to call in additional personnel who have experience with cattle – aka – actual cowboys. Between the ISP and HIX Wrecker Service – they had enough contacts bring in 1 small and 3 large cattle trailers, each which came with a set of cowboys. The cowboys arrived and brought their own fencing and horses to help corral the cattle into the trailers. The cattle were moved without incident, save for 1 that escaped and made it to 20th and Hillside.”

At 10:50 p.m., the road remained closed to traffic, which was diverted from I-65 onto I-70 eastbound.