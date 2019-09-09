Husband, wife die after fire at Mooresville home

A burned home sits on State Road 42 in Mooresville, Indiana, on Sept. 9, 2019. At least two people died in the fire. (WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An elderly husband and wife died Monday after a fire at a house in Morgan County, Sheriff Rich Myers said.

Coroner Annette Butcher said a woman died in the fire and another person reportedly died in route to an Indianapolis hospital. The sheriff said authorities expected to release the identities of the two people later Monday night.

According to Mooresville police and fire dispatchers, fire crews were sent at 3:35 p.m. Monday to a home in the first block of East High Street. That’s on State Road 42 between state roads 67 and 267.

A firefighter removed two people from the home, the sheriff said. Mooresville and five other fire departments were sent to scene.

The house appears to be a total loss. Authorities were continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

Mooresville is a town of 9,700 just southwest of Indianapolis.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.