At least 25 flights canceled at Indianapolis airport Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 54 flights going in and out of Indianapolis International Airport have been canceled since Saturday, according to FlightAware.

Saturday saw 29 cancellations and 25 flights have been canceled for Sunday as of 8:30 a.m.

Another 79 flights have been delayed, 73 of which occurred Saturday.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had 502 flights canceled Sunday by 9:15 a.m. Just under 2,000 flights had been canceled nationwide.

FlightAware shows four Monday flights have been canceled as well.

Stay up to date with the latest developments by visiting the airport’s website and its FlightAware page.